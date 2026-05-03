Writing with Left Hand, Differently-Abled Student Bags 90% in Matric Exam, watch

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Kakatpur: In a stirring tale of grit rising above adversity, a differently-abled student from Puri district has penned a story of triumph, scoring 90% in the Class 10 Board Examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha.

Meet Priyashu Priyadarshi Nayak of Jamadharma High School under the Kakatpur Education Circle — a young boy whose spirit refused to be crippled by circumstance.

Afflicted with polio since birth, Priyashu turned his left hand into his greatest instrument of hope. With it, he wrote not just his answers, but a testament to perseverance.

Born to a humble farmer, Priyashu’s childhood unfolded in the quiet shadows of poverty. Yet, within him burned an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. Since his early years, he trained his left hand to hold the pen that fate had placed there, turning disability into distinction.

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This year, when he sat for the BSE Matric exam, Priyashu’s left hand danced across the pages with unwavering resolve. The result: a stellar 90% and a coveted place in the A1 grade — a feat that has left his school and village beaming with pride.

Today, Priyashu’s success resonates far beyond his mark sheet. In the narrow lanes of Kakatpur, his story has become a beacon — proof that when willpower leads, no wall is too high, and no circumstance too cruel.

Watch the video here: