Worship Maa Siddhidatri on 9th day of Navratri to get her blessings

On the 9th day (Navami) of the Navratri, devotees worship Goddess Siddhidatri. Both, in the Chaitra Navratri (March-April) and Sharadiya Navratri (Oct-Nov) on the Navami day Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped. This is the final day of the 9 day brat of the Navratri.

The Navami of the Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami. Goddess Siddhidatri gives the result (fruit) of our works with which we get many things like health, wealth, happiness etc. And hence She is called Siddhidatri.

Goddess Siddhidatri provides Asta Siddhi to Astadasha Siddhi. After making the earth free from the fury of the demons the Goddess had incarnated on the occasion of Navratri. Goddess Durga’s nine incarnations are worshipped on different days of Navratri.

Appearance

Maa Siddhidatri has four hands. She sits on a lion and hence called Singhabahini. She holds a gadaa (mace) on the upper right hand and a Chakra (divine discus) in the lower right hand. Similarly, the Goddess holds lotus flower on her upper left and a conch in the lower left hand.

Navami timing

The timing of this Chaitra Navami (30th March 23) began at 9.07 pm on 29th March and will continue till 11.07 pm on March 30, 2023.

As per mythological texts, after worshiping eight Goddesses on the 8 days of Navratri when devotees worship Goddess Siddhidatri on the ninth day, She blessed the devotees with all type of siddhis (expertise). It is also believed that by the grace of the Goddess all the cherished wish of the devotees get fulfilled.

How to worship Goddess Siddidatri

On this day take a holy bath in the morning and offer flowers to the Goddess. You can offer her Promognet furit, sweets, panchamruta etc. Devotees also perform Kanyapujan on this day to get blessings of the Goddess.