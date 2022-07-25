Worship Lord Shiva on Shravan Shivratri for wealth, offspring & marriage

According to the Hindu calendar, Shravana month is one of the holiest months of the year. It is called ‘Shravana Maas’ because it is believed that on Poornima, or a full moon day, or at any time during this month, the Shravana nakshatra or stars rule the sky, hence giving it the name.

This month is dedicated to Lord Shiva, so devotees take the barefoot ‘Bol Bam Yatra’ to Lord Shiva temples normally on Saturdays and Sundays to offer holy water at Shiva shrines on Monday and seek his blessings.

If you worship Lord Mahadev according to these rituals during this month, he will shower you with blessings and fulfil all your desires. Shravana is also a very special month for couples who want to have children. Shravana Shivaratri will be observed tomorrow, July 26th, 2022, according to Hindu scriptures. Your wishes will be granted soon if you do some special worship on this day.

Couples who have been waiting for a child for a long time should go to Lord Shiva’s temple on Shravan Shivratri and pour ‘ghee’ on the Shiva Linga. Following that, provide water mixed with Ganga water. It should be noted that this should be done by husband and wife together on Shravan Shivratri. It is required that the couple prays to Mahadev for parenthood at the time of pouring.

A person in financial difficulty should provide a holy bath to Shiva Linga with milk, curd, mishri (rock sugar), honey, and ghee on Shravana Shivaratri. So, instead of offering all of these items at once, pour one at a time and then pour water on it. On this day, chant the mantra ‘Om Parvatipataye Namah’ to please Lord Mahadev and Goddess Parvati.

On Shravana Shivaratri, those whose marriage is delayed or experiencing difficulties should worship Mahadev while dressed in yellow. Put 108 ‘bela’ (stone apple) tree leaves on the Shiv Linga on this day. Chant the ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ mantra while putting the bel leaf all over the Shiv Linga, and you will be married soon.