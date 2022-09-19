Worship Goddess Laxmi on Sharad Purnima for wealth
Photo: Dainik Bhaskar

Worship Goddess Laxmi on Sharad Purnima for wealth

By Himanshu 0

Sharad Purnima falls on the full moon day in the bright fortnight in the month of Aswina. On this day the moon is believed to have been filled with all the 16 kalas.

This year Sharad Purnima is falling on October 9, 2022. It is believed that on this day, the moonlight bears the value of elixir (amrit). Sharad Purnima is also known as Jagrat purnima.

On this day devotees worship Goddess Laxmi and the moon God and later have a glimpse of the moon. It is believed that by doing so people get blessed with wealth.

Here are the good times of Sharad Purnima.

This year’s Sharad Purnima will fall on October 9, 2022. The lagna will commence from 3.41 am. It will continue till 2.25 am of October 10, 2022.

On this day the moonrise time will be 5.58 pm in the evening.

Good time to worship: 9th October 7.03 pm to 8.26 pm of 10th October.

Benefits of worship on Sharad Purnima:

It is believed that many physical ailments get cured by sitting under the moonlight on Sharad Purnima night. It is also beneficial for cold related persons.

Looking at the moon on Sharad Purnima night even cures eye related problems.

By worshipping the moon God on Sharad Purnima, girls get husband as per their choice.

Cook khir, and keep it under the moonlight on Sharad Purnima night. Consume it on the following day. It is believed that it cures many diseases.

By chanting hymns to woo Goddess Laxmi on the night of Sharad Purnima blesses with wealth. During this worship offer pink flowers, perfume etc. to the Goddess to please her.

You might also like
State

Lymphoma awareness day: KIMS expert advises on early diagnosis & treatment

Features

Here is the legend behind origin of River Baitarani in Odisha

Health

Types of tea that help in managing hypertension, check details here

Features

Karma puja fervour grips Mayurbhanj of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.