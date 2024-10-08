Worship Goddess Katyayani on Sasthi to get rid of marital problems

The sixth day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Durga’s warrior avatar mother Katyayani. Goddess Katyayani is worshiped on this day. Hindu Shakti Goddess Parvati is worshiped in the form of Katyayani during Navaratri.

By worshiping Goddess Katyayani, marital problems are solved. Worshiping Maa Katyayani among the 9 forms of Goddess Durga brings auspicious results. In the field of Shakti worship, Goddess Katyayani is worshiped in the avatar of Shakti as Bhadrakali and Chandrika.

Maa Katyayani in mythology:

According to mythology, there was a famous sage named Katyayana. Maharishi Katyayana performed tough penance to get Goddess Jagadamba as his daughter. After thousands of years of his tough austerity, Goddess Jagdamba took birth as the daughter of Maharishi Katyayana and thus was called Katyayani.

Best time to worship:

Sasthi Tithi will start from 11.17 am on Tuesday and end on Wednesday 12.14 pm.

Look of Maa Katyayani:

Goddess Katyayani’s look is divine. She shines like gold. Goddess Katyayani has four arms and her carrier is lion.

How to worship Maa Katyayani:

On the sixth day of Navratri, take bath and then meditate in front of the idol or photo of Maa Katyayani by wearing red cloth. Then after performing the puja, worship the Goddess by offering Her yellow flowers. Then, we should offer her some food that should look yellow.

Benefit:

If you have any problem related to your marriage, then on this day, worship the mother Goddess. By worshipping Maa Katyayani, one gets the blessings of a happy married life and fulfills his desires.