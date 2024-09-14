Women of Khordha dist’s Siko village lead the way in producing organic fertilizer, watch

Begunia: Due to the chemical control of pests in land crops, the environment is being destroyed, and the soil is losing its fertility. The crops are also getting poisoned, affecting human health.

However, organic fertilizers have emerged as an alternative. Gradually, the government became aware and offered incentives for this.

As a result, the women’s group of Siko village in Begunia Block of Khordha district in Odisha is in the limelight for preparing this organic fertilizer. They have become self-reliant and created an identity for themselves.

The fertilizers and medicines are prepared biologically from cow dung, cow urine, and leaves of various trees, without using chemical fertilizers. These organic fertilizers are very effective.

The women of the organic producer group in this village are engaged in its preparation. After completing their household chores, they collect leaves from various trees and cow dung and urine from the surrounding forest and process them in various ways. It takes 8 to 10 days to prepare. After preparing the organic fertilizer, they are now able to earn a good income by selling it in the market.

Three women from Siko village received Krishimitra training two years ago, provided by the Agriculture Department of Begunia, and then started preparing this organic fertilizer. As it gradually became successful, the demand started to increase.

Later, the lady farmers involved the women members of Mission Shakti in the village and are now preparing more organic fertilizers. They are selling it at various fairs and festivals by opening stalls, resulting in an increase in demand for these bio-fertilizers.

Thirty-five women from the village are involved and earning up to one lakh rupees per month from this trade.

This initiative has a positive impact on the environment, protecting the soil.

