Woman used to cook food by putting her leg into fireplace of chulha! Watch

Berhampur: As per legends once upon a time there was a woman in today’s Manikyapur village of Ganjam district in Odisha, who used to cook food by putting her two legs into the fireplace of the mud chulha. She was said to be a sorcerer and the village had been named after her name.

Manikyapur village is located under Manikyapur Panchayat in Dharakote block of Ganjam district. This panchayat consists of 10 villages and 13 wards.

Long ago Manikyapur was called Manika patana. In this village there lived an old woman named Manika Gudiani, a sorcerer. Legends say she used to put both her legs in the chulha to cook food. Once the king of Badgarh witnessed this astonishing happening and later named the village as Manika Patana after the sorcerer’s name.

Manikyapur is said to be an old village. Initially, the village consisted of some farmer families. The then king used to allow the villagers to cultivate the land and collected taxes from them.

Its population is increasing day by day and now twelve hundred families are living here.

People from all walks of life live in this village with a sense of brotherhood. More than five thousand people live in this panchayat. Most of them depend on agriculture while some others also run business.

This region was first ruled by Kandha Kirats. Later it was named as Khidising State. Sobha Chandra Singh had come here from Rajasthan and the Kandha raja had handed over the reign to him.

The royal system started here in 1168. And at Badgarh, the king made his palace. Seven generations after Sobha Chandra Singh, Daman Singh started reigning in this Badgarh in 1476.

At that time Manikyapur was under the rule of Badgarh King where the Manika Gudiani used to live. It is said she was a sorcerer who could make the impossible possible with her power.

One day Manika had come to Badgarh to attend a feast. Then, there was only footpath and not motorable road. When Manika was returning home after attending the feast with her daughter, it was tough to walk due to scorching sunlight. Her daughter said that it would have been better if there was shade.

Keeping the girl’s words, Manika said there will be shadow but you will not look back. The girl obeyed the words and continued walking forward without looking back. However, as she reached near the pond of her village Manikpur in the shade she could not resist herself and looked back. She was shocked to see that a tree was behind her from where she was getting continuous shade. The tree followed her from Badgarh. Now, as she broke the rule of not looking back the tree stopped there.

It is said the tree is still there and also the legend.

As per the legend, Manika used to sell puffed rice. Then people used to cook with wood, but Manika used to cook by stuffing her two legs in the chulha. This news spread from village to village to finally reach the king. One day he came to Manika Gudiani’s house to taste it and saw that Manika was cooking with her two legs stuffed in the chulha.

The king was shocked to witness this unbelievable scene and sat down on a wooden chair. After some time, the king stood up but saw that the chair on which he had set has got glued to his body.

As he further got astonished, Manika said the king, “You will not get up until I finish eating.” After Manika said this, the chair stayed back.

Although she was a sorcerer she used to help people. She was protecting people by using her power.

Watch the video here: