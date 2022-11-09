Wildlife photographer captures breathtaking images of highly elusive snow leopard, follow these measures while trekking

Wildlife photographers risk their lives and brave some daunting terrains to click some breathtaking images of the wildlife. Thanks to the internet, people sitting at home now can view such stunning images. Some such images are now doing round after US-based wildlife photographer Kittiya Pawlowski posted them on her Instagram handle.

As per her Instagram post, Kittiya Pawlowski trekked over 165 kilometres to capture breathtaking images of a highly elusive snow leopard. She had to get ready at 4 AM and climb the Himalayas to capture some elusive creature in some stunning backdrops that shows a snow leopard sitting atop a “field of ice pinnacles called Phantom Alley” in Khumbu glacier in Nepal.

“A snow leopard sits atop a chasm above a field of ice pinnacles called Phantom Alley. October 9, the full moon washed the icy Himalayan peaks in ghostly light, obviating the need for a headlamp. Overnight, flurries of fine snow particles filled the air, soaking my sleeping bag in icy dew. Snow leopards are most active around dawn and dusk. At around 4 A.M. I put on my boots and set out. The night had a cold, phantasmal beauty. With 25 pounds of camera gear, I headed Northeast of Gorak Shep and crossed a frozen lakebed. The snowy mountain slopes glittered like they were sown with diamonds,” she wrote while sharing the fantastic images that have earned praise for her across the globe.

In another Instagram post, Pawlowski shared some stunning images of the snow leopard amid Mount Everest and Mount Pumori. “After backpacking through Earth’s most forbidding terrain, lung-starving altitudes, soaring peaks, and high deserts – this was the most difficult and rewarding set of photos I’ve ever taken,” she wrote.

Setting out for such trekking, and that too in the Himalayas is not as easy as it seems to be. One has to take several precautionary measures before going on such an adventure trip.

