Why Was Bibhisan Hesitant to Perform Ravan’s Funeral Rites?

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According to the Ramayana, after Ravana was killed by Lord Rama in the battle of Lanka, his family was plunged into grief. His wife Mandodari and the other queens mourned his death, while his younger brother Vibhishana was also deeply saddened by the loss.

The Yuddha Kanda of the Valmiki Ramayana narrates an important episode concerning Ravana’s last rites. After Ravana’s death, Lord Rama asked Vibhishana to make arrangements for his elder brother’s funeral. However, Vibhishana initially hesitated and refused to perform the rites.

Why did Vibhishana refuse?

According to the Valmiki Ramayana, Vibhishana told Lord Rama that Ravana had abandoned the path of righteousness. He had abducted another man’s wife and committed acts that Vibhishana considered contrary to dharma.

Vibhishana also recalled how Ravana, despite being his elder brother, had treated him like an enemy and caused him suffering. Therefore, he was reluctant to perform Ravana’s funeral rites.

His hesitation was not merely the result of personal anger. Vibhishana was also troubled by whether someone who had committed such acts deserved to receive the traditional funeral rites from him.

What did Lord Rama tell Vibhishana?

After hearing Vibhishana, Lord Rama gave him an important lesson. He explained that whatever wrongs Ravana had committed during his lifetime, hostility should not continue after his death.

The essence of Rama’s message was that enmity ends with death.

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Rama reminded Vibhishana that Ravana was still his elder brother and that he should now fulfil his duty towards him. Rama also acknowledged Ravana as a powerful and valiant warrior who had fought bravely on the battlefield. Therefore, he said Ravana should be given the funeral rites prescribed by tradition.

Moved by Rama’s words, Vibhishana agreed to perform his brother’s last rites.

Vibhishana performs Ravana’s last rites

Following Lord Rama’s advice, Vibhishana arranged everything required for Ravana’s funeral. The last rites were then performed according to the prescribed customs and rituals.

Thus, Vibhishana, who had initially been unwilling to perform Ravana’s funeral, ultimately fulfilled his duty towards his elder brother.

The lesson behind the episode

The episode carries an important moral and human message in the Ramayana. Lord Rama fought Ravana and eventually killed him in battle, but he did not allow their hostility to continue after Ravana’s death.

The episode underlines a distinction between opposing a person’s wrongful actions and respecting the duties that arise after that person’s death. Rama therefore encouraged Vibhishana to set aside his resentment and perform his brother’s final rites.

Following Ravana’s funeral, the Ramayana goes on to describe Vibhishana’s coronation as the king of Lanka. Having supported Rama and the cause of dharma during the war, Vibhishana subsequently took charge of the kingdom of Lanka.