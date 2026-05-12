Why Puri Srimandir has Halted Inner Darshan

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The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has announced that the “Bhitar Kath Darshan” (darshan from the inner wooden barricade) will remain closed on the upcoming scheduled days for the Ratna Bhandar inventory. Chief Administrator Aravind Padhee explained it’s necessary to ensure the counting and checking of the temple’s sacred treasures goes smoothly, without any interruptions or hold-ups.

This move came after a recent inventory session on Monday. That session lasted for almost three hours, but got delayed because of the performance of “Bada Mahasnana”—an elaborate grand purification ritual for the deities. To keep this from happening again and to handle the inventory on a tight schedule, the authorities decided they need to restrict public access to the inner sanctum during work hours.

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On another note, Justice Biswanath Rath, who chairs the Ratna Bhandar Supervisory Committee, said the inventory so far shows a “100 percent” match with official records from 1978. This perfect tally between what they’re finding now and what’s in the old registry has really given the temple administration, and the devotees, a lot of confidence and, a big sigh of relief.

The counting’s being done with precision, every day after the “Madhyahna Dhupa” rituals. Teams of gemologists and “ratna” experts are scrutinizing every piece—some packed with rare diamonds, rubies, pearls, and all kinds of precious stones. To ensure a permanent digital record, the administration is utilizing advanced documentation tools, including high-resolution photography, videography, and 3D mapping.

The entire operation is being carried out under enhanced security arrangements and strict supervision to safeguard the priceless assets of the 12th-century shrine. The inventory and preservation work keeps grabbing attention across Odisha, with devotees hanging on every update about the historic reopening and counting of the Lord’s treasury.