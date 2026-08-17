Why Odisha Online Taxi Drivers Are Observing a 12-Hour Bandh

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Commuters in Odisha may face disruptions today as app-based taxi drivers have joined a 12-hour bandh, bringing a long-running dispute over their working conditions and earnings into sharper focus.

The protest has been called by the Odisha Online Drivers’ Joint Forum along with 21 other organisations. Drivers are seeking government action on a range of issues, from fare structures and platform commissions to account suspensions and compensation for waiting and cancellation-related losses.

They have called either for a ban on online taxi companies operating in Odisha or for regulation of fares charged by platforms including Ola, Uber, Rapido and Odisha Yatri.

A major point of contention is how fares are determined. The forum wants the government and aggregators to jointly establish minimum and maximum fares. It has also objected to the way discounts and promotional offers are funded, arguing that the cost should be borne by the companies rather than being passed on to drivers.

The drivers are also seeking changes to the way their accounts are managed. According to the forum, accounts should not be blocked arbitrarily and any suspension should follow a proper investigation supported by evidence. It has sought the immediate restoration of accounts that were suspended without an appropriate inquiry.

Payment for time spent waiting is another demand. Drivers want to receive waiting charges when passengers ask them to remain at a location while they attend to personal errands, go shopping, visit a pharmacy or carry out other activities.

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Traffic congestion has also become part of the dispute. The forum is seeking additional compensation for time spent in traffic jams, saying prolonged delays increase drivers’ working hours as well as their operating expenses.

The association has further demanded that drivers receive the entire cancellation fee collected from passengers. It said drivers can spend fuel and travel several kilometres to reach a pickup point, only for the passenger to cancel the booking after the driver has already incurred those costs.

The forum has also called for a physical presence from app-based aggregators in Odisha. Under its demand, every aggregator operating in the state should maintain at least one office within Odisha.

At the heart of the protest is also a dispute over the growing number of vehicles attached to aggregator platforms. The forum alleged that drivers working through intermediaries are being exploited and said the unrestricted addition of vehicles has created an imbalance between the available supply of taxis and passenger demand.

According to the drivers’ body, the resulting increase in supply has reduced the earnings of those already working on the platforms. It has therefore called for an immediate freeze on the addition of new vehicles and proposed that aggregators instead be permitted to onboard vehicles according to a fixed annual limit.

The Odisha Online Drivers’ Joint Forum said these demands are the basis for Monday’s statewide bandh and appealed to online taxi drivers across the state to support the protest.

The shutdown comes as app-based transport services have become an increasingly important part of urban mobility in Odisha, particularly in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, while drivers continue to seek greater clarity over fares, platform policies and compensation for costs incurred while providing rides.