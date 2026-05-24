Why earth glows orange from space: NASA explains stunning rare phenomenon

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A stunning photograph shared by NASA has captured Earth glowing in shades of orange from space, leaving social media users amazed and curious about the science behind the rare-looking phenomenon.

According to NASA, the image shows a bright orange “airglow” outlining Earth’s horizon beneath a sky filled with stars. While it may look like something out of a science fiction movie, scientists say the glowing effect is actually a completely natural atmospheric phenomenon.

Airglow occurs when atoms and molecules in Earth’s upper atmosphere absorb energy from sunlight during the day and slowly release that energy at night. This release creates faint bands of light around the planet that can sometimes appear green, red, or orange when viewed from space.

NASA explained that the orange glow seen in the image mainly comes from chemical reactions involving oxygen and sodium high above Earth’s surface. Unlike the northern lights or auroras, which are caused by solar particles colliding with Earth’s magnetic field, airglow happens constantly across the atmosphere.

The image was reportedly captured from the International Space Station and highlights the thin layer of gases that protect life on Earth. Scientists often study airglow to better understand changes in Earth’s atmosphere, weather patterns, and the impact of space activity on the planet.

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Soon after NASA shared the photograph online, the image went viral across social media platforms, with users describing it as “magical,” “unreal,” and “a reminder of how beautiful Earth looks from space.”

Experts say such images not only fascinate people but also help bring attention to space science and Earth’s delicate atmosphere, which continues to be studied closely by researchers around the world.

Watch the post here:

This iconic shot: Space Shuttle Endeavour silhouetted against Earth’s glowing atmospheric layers during STS-130 (Feb 2010)—a tiny marvel gliding at the edge of space.

Orange troposphere, white stratosphere, deep blue mesosphere, then black void. Pure poetry from the shuttle era.… pic.twitter.com/QeCTxO9KjY — Earth (@earthcurated) February 12, 2026