Why Are Unreserved Coaches Positioned At The Front & Back On A Train?

Most of us have travelled by train. However, has a question ever crossed your mind as to why unreserved/general coaches are positioned only at the front and back in an Express and Superfast train? Why are general bogies not placed in the middle of a train?

Well, there are several reasons behind this positioning of the bogies. Recently, a youth took to Twitter and expressed his displeasure over the positioning of the bogies.

Taking to his twitter handle, he wrote, “In a 24-bogie train, why are there only two general bogies? And most importantly, why are these bogies only in the front and back of the train? Is it because when the train meets in an accident, the poor who are travelling in the general bogies will die first?” He also tagged his tweet to the Railways Department.

Answering his question, Railway officer Sanjay Kumar wrote, “Questioning is good but cynicism is bad. It is for passenger convenience. In General coach the rush is huge. Imagine if it is in middle then the entire platform in middle will be blocked by passenger trying to board & deboard, rest will not be able to go in both direction”.

The main reason for the general bogies being in the front and back is to avoid the house crowd on the platform. This way, the crowd will be divided into two groups; some will go to the back and some to the front of the train. This also helps railway officials to help people during emergencies and accidents and control bad situations in the platform.”