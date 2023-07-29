When will Rayagada Railway Division be operational? Watch

Rayagada: The Rayagada Railway Division in Odisha had been announced in 2019. However, taking into account the slow pace of work, the residents of Rayagada district have doubted about when the Division will be operational.

After announcement of Rayagada Railway Division in 2019, the people of undivided Koraput district became very happy. They had hoped that Railways will further improve facilities in this industrial Rayagada district. There will be social and economic growth of thousands of people. After the announcement of railway division, the people of Rayagada district started to have many such hopes and dreams. However, as the work of establishing the railway division is going on at a slow pace, the fire of discontent is simmering in the district among the locals.

As per reports, Railway department is getting crores of revenue from Rayagada district.

In the railway budget, the then Union Minister of Railways gave Rayagada the status of a division. Accordingly, some stations which were under the Waltiar were put under Rayagada Division. This railway division will run from Kirandhul in neighbouring Chhattisgarh to Vijaya Nagaram in Andhra. Odisha’s Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput railways will be under this railway division. There will be 84 railway stations under this railway division.

About 560 km of railway will be under this division. The land required for the Rayagada Railway Division is owned by the Railway Department. Of the total 376 acre lands, 125 acres of vacant land is available.

After the Railway Minister’s announcement regarding the railway division, the eviction drive started in the Rayagada station area. Many occupied places under the Railway Department were evicted. Now there is less grant in the budget. Many questions have been raised about when the division will be operational.

Rayagada district is one of the few aspirational districts of the country identified by the Central Planning Board. At the beginning of the 21st century, the development of the district was hampered by Naxal oppression. After the continuous efforts of the state government, the district has started to see developments. The trend of development has accelerated here.

The establishment of the Rayagada Railway Division will create direct and indirect employment opportunities. Around 5 thousand railway employees will settle in the city. Rayagada is the economic heart of South Odisha. Once the Railway division will be operational, the district will get a boost for development and hence this has come up as a major issue.