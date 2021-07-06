What to eat to prevent hair loss ?

Have you experienced that your hair is spotted on your pillow after you wake up or in your bathroom drain after a hair shower?

Understanding the real reason for hair fall will help you find a solution efficiently. It may be caused due to using the wrong shampoo, some default in daily hair care routine, physical and mental stress, or Hormonal imbalance. If you face excess hair fall, it is better to consult the hair dermatologist near you for better results. Other than that in this article we have listed a beneficial diet that will prevent hair loss. You can include it in your diet.

Here are 5 food that you should consume to prevent hair fall

1.Spinach

One of the main reasons that cause hair fall, (particularly in women), can be a mineral deficiency. Try including spinach in your diet. Spinach is a rich source of iron, which is essential for hair growth. The iron in spinach helps red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body. It also acts as a natural conditioner for hair. Spinach also provides omega-3 acids, magnesium, potassium, calcium, and iron. All these generally help our hair to be shiny and, most importantly, out of the drain.

Eggs

Eggs can help us in getting rid of hair fall by stimulating our scalp and providing nutrition to our hair follicles. The nutrients help to strengthen the hair roots and prevent hair fall. The yolks of an Egg contain biotin. This biotic can prevent hair elasticity by hydrating them. Thus, don’t forget to include food rich in biotic in your diet as biotin deficiency can lead to hair fall.

Lentils

Lentils have a mighty dose of nutrition. It contains a large amount of protein. It is also rich in iron, zinc, and biotin. lentils have good amounts of folic acid too. The report shows that the folic acid in our body can help to restore the health of red blood cells that supply skin and scalp with hair-healthy oxygen. Also iron in lentils is best for proper hair growth and stronger hair.

4.Sunflower Seeds

The rich amount of Vitamin B5 helps with blood flow to our scalp and hair growth. Also, sunflower seeds contain plenty of hair loss preventing minerals other than Vitamin B5, which includes iron and hair promoting minerals such as zinc. Zing helps in Boosting tissue growth and repair. It also helps to keep hair healthy. So grab a handful of sunflower seeds for healthy hair growth. Just one ounce of the seeds daily helps you out by preventing hair loss.

Salmon

Omega-3 fatty acids are the most essential for hair follicles and skin. You can consume fatty fish like salmon. They have nutrients that may promote hair growth. Omega — 3 may also help to lower the risk of heart disease, depression, dementia, and arthritis. One of the studies found that omega 3 can help move hair into its active growth phase. Omega-3 is also found in sardines, and mackerel fish.