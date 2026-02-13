What Are Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas: Inside the State’s Free CBSE School Network

Advertisement

Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) are a network of government-run, English-medium CBSE schools established to provide free, quality education to students in rural areas. Designed to bridge the gap between urban private schools and rural government schools, the scheme has emerged as one of Odisha’s largest investments in strengthening secondary education infrastructure.

The Odisha government currently operates 314 Adarsha Vidyalayas across its blocks, with the broader network including specialised campuses bringing the total to around 320 schools. These schools collectively serve more than one lakh students and are supported by nearly 5,000 teachers, according to official programme data from the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan.

Unlike most government schools that follow the state board curriculum, OAV schools are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), allowing rural students to access nationally recognised academic standards. Students are admitted through an entrance examination at the block level, typically from Class VI, and can continue their education up to Class XII free of cost.

The scheme was introduced to address a structural problem in Odisha’s education system. Quality English-medium CBSE schools are largely concentrated in urban centres and often charge high fees, making them inaccessible to rural households. Through the OAV model, the government aims to ensure that students from villages have access to modern classrooms, laboratories, digital learning tools, and trained teachers without financial barriers.

Each Adarsha Vidyalaya is equipped with science laboratories, libraries, sports facilities, and digital infrastructure comparable to private CBSE schools. The programme represents a significant public investment not only in school buildings but also in teacher recruitment, academic management, and long-term education capacity.

The scale of the network reflects the state’s broader shift from focusing solely on school enrollment to improving education quality and competitiveness. By offering CBSE curriculum education in rural blocks, the scheme enables students to prepare for national-level entrance examinations, including engineering, medical, and other professional courses.

The OAV system also plays an important role in improving access to education for girls. Female students account for a substantial share of enrollment across the network, helping strengthen secondary education participation and long-term workforce readiness.

Beyond its education impact, the scheme represents a long-term investment in Odisha’s human capital. By improving access to quality secondary education in rural regions, the government is building a stronger foundation for higher education participation, skill development, and employment opportunities.

However, as the network continues to expand, administrative and staffing challenges remain areas of focus. Ensuring adequate teacher availability, infrastructure maintenance, and academic performance across all schools will be critical to sustaining the programme’s effectiveness.

With more than 300 schools already operational and continued expansion underway, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas have become a central pillar of the state’s education strategy. The scheme reflects a structural shift toward providing equitable access to quality education, enabling rural students to compete on the same academic platform as their urban counterparts.