WATCH: Unique tent city in Kumbh Mela this year, visitors can pre-book these

Prayagraj: Preparations are underway in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh for Maha Kumbh 2025. The Kumbh Mela is scheduled to begin from January 13, 2025 and it will end on February 26, 2025.

In order to accommodate people the tent city concept was introduced in the Kumbh Mela. There will be as many as 2000 tents. People can book the tents in advance. A tent city of 400 tents will be made in another area also. There will be all facilities inside the tent city like those of a 5-star hotels. “People who are coming here can book the tents and avail all the facilities,” Vivek Chaturvedi ADM Mela told ANI.

In this mela, millions of devotees take a holy bath in the Ganga river. The upcoming 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is expected to draw an overwhelming crowd of 40 crore pilgrims. This will surpass the previous record of 25 crore attendees during the 2019 event.

The significant increase in expected pilgrims has prompted authorities to undertake extensive preparations. The preparation includes enlarging the event area and enhancing essential facilities.

“The 2025 Maha Kumbh will be spread over an extensive area of 5,000 hectares. To ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims, the mela will be divided into 25 sectors. Each sector will be equipped with a dedicated police station. Over 100 police outposts will be established across the event area,” said Mela Adhikari, Vijay Kiran Anand.

To accommodate the expected four lakhs vehicles daily, several parking lots will be set up both within the city and near the Mela area. Multiple entry and exit points will be designated for the mela area to facilitate easy access for the multitude of pilgrims. The tent city in Kumbh Mela will be a major attraction for tourists.

The Uttar Pradesh government will use artificial intelligence-based technologies and tools for crowd management at the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state police department to embrace the technology for the mega event.

