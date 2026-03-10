Watch: Panchu Dola Yatra celebration in Chilika

Advertisement

Panchu Dola Yatra is a historic festival which is celebrated in Odisha which marking the post Holi celebrations, extending festivities of Dola Purnima. It is primarily celebrated five days after Dola Purnima. This festival is observed in early March this year.

It is celebrated in places like Banpur, Odisha, associated with the Dolapurnima/Dola festival, which draws large numbers of devotees together.

Panchu Dola Yatra features grand processions of deities (Bimana) from surrounding villages gathering for meetings, often marked by massive firework displays and community, worship. The collective puja performed after the processions is believed to bring prosperity, harmony, and divine blessings to all participants.

In this event, Radha and Krishna (Dolagobinda, Bhudevi, and Sreedevi) are taken in processions to a Dolabedi (altar) for special rituals.

Advertisement

The video is uploaded by ‘_kaptured_photography__’ and has garnered 393k views, 53.6k likes and numerous comments, The comment section of the viral video is spammed with Jay Jagannath, hearts and joining hands emoji.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NARESH SAHU | Travel content creator (@_kaptured_photography__)



Also Read:Nature’s hidden treasure Kuntroo waterfall in Deogarh