Watch: ‘Elephant Trunk’ Waterspout Emerges From Sea Near Puri’s Astaranga

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Kakatpur: A rare waterspout, locally called an ‘Elephant Trunk’, was witnessed in the sea near Astaranga in Puri district of Odisha on Monday, stunning tourists at Pir Jahania beach.

According to eyewitnesses, the phenomenon occurred while tourists were bathing in the sea. The weather was clear when a dark cloud suddenly formed over the water. A long, trunk-like funnel extended from the cloud base and touched the sea surface.

As the waterspout made contact, a visible column of seawater and spray was pulled upward, creating a swirling water cycle a few kilometers off the beach.

The rare sight lasted several minutes. Tourists on the shore captured videos of the waterspout on their mobile phones. Many described it as a “cosmic sight”.

Waterspouts are spinning columns of air and water mist that connect a cloud to a water surface.

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They are commonly referred to as ‘Elephant Trunk’ in coastal Odisha due to their shape.

Such fair-weather waterspouts usually form under developing cumulus clouds over warm seas and are generally weaker than tornadic waterspouts.

No damage or casualty was reported.

Watch the video here: