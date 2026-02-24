Watch: Drone view of Asia’s highest bridge, Chicham Bridge

Advertisement

When it comes to the highest bridge of Asia, one name comes up “Chicham Bridge” which was inaugurated in the year 2017. It was built to replace a perilous ropeway that was used by the villagers to cross that particular area that also helped to save their transportation time and made their lives easy.

The bridge is located in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh and connects two remote villages, Chicham and Kibber of that area. It has become the highest motorable bridge in the whole world with an altitude of 4,150 meters and 13,596 in feet. It is built above a deep gorge carved along the Samba Lamba stream.

The bridge gives a feeling of standing on steel and staring into ancient silence with a great mountainous view, with colourful prayer flags fluttering in the wind looking dreamy and fascinating.

If you are ever planning to visit the bridge, just remember to experience it in the best possible way you should visit Chicham during the month of June till September. As during these months he roads are open and the weather is relatively stable. If you don’t like adventures, then you should avoid visiting this place during winters as this place experiences heavy snowfall and the access to the bridge can be registered for the same.

To make your experience at the peak and to have the most eye catchy and beautiful pictures you must visit the place during early morning or late in the afternoon. Also keep in mind that the bridge is 20 kilometers away from Kaza with narrow roads, must book a guide for better experience.

This bridge was not just built to be named as the highest bridge of Asia. It is also a symbol of connectivity, development, and hope in a land where even basic infrastructure can hardly be seen. It has helped the locals in so many ways as it has opened new opportunities for them whether it be work related or any other, has made emergency services more accessible.

Meanwhile a video was uploaded by the Instagram user, 'mayank_valani_' that captures the beautiful view of the bridge alongside mountains blanketed with snow.

