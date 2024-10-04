WATCH: Child beggar to doctor! A heartwarming tale of determination and hard work

Dharmashala: From child beggar to doctor, this heartwarming tale of determination and hard work is sure to delight you. The story of the girl has now gone viral and is being widely shared on various social media platforms.

Reports say that the mother of the girl was a beggar, her father used to polish shoes in front of the temples. Due to abject poverty, the father of Pinki Haryan left her and her two siblings at an ashram in Dharmashala. Initially the girl cried a lot, but later she adjusted to the situation and was determined to toil and become something in life. This achievement of the child beggar to doctor is sure to warm your heart.

The Tong-Len Charitable Trust in the UK, helped her secure admission to a prestigious medical college in China. After completing her six-year MBBS course in China. Pinki decided to get back to India. Now, Haryan is preparing to clear the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination to practice medicine in India.

The girl is now back to India and is delighted, she told the media that, “I was 4.5 years old when I came to the hostel and before that, my mother and I used to beg. In 2004 they selected me and I am grateful for that. I am also grateful to my parents that they gave me a chance to get my education.”

The founder Tong-Len and Tibetan Refugee Monk, Jamyang was delighted with the success of Pinki and told, “In Tonglen’s education section there are 500 students. Till now, more than 100 students’ lives have been transformed. More than 300 students from the slum are studying here and we are working to transform their lives.”

