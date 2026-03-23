VSS Airport Jharsuguda Expansion: Odisha Plans Upgrade for Advanced Aircraft

Advertisement

Odisha’s government is rolling out major plans to upgrade Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport in Jharsuguda. They want to boost regional air connections and make room for bigger planes. At a recent meeting led by N.B.S. Rajput, the Principal Secretary of the Transport Department, officials mapped out a strategy: they’ll grab another 235 acres of land, adding to the airport’s current 1,139-acre area.

Advertisement

This expansion is really about upgrading the airport from Category 4C to 4E. That means it’ll be able to handle larger, more advanced planes — think Boeing 777s and the latest Airbus models. To pull this off, there’s a lot of work planned for the runway and they’ll build out a second terminal so the airport can handle more passengers.

But it’s not just about infrastructure. The bigger vision? Turning Jharsuguda into a major aviation hub for Odisha. The hope is that the expanded airport will spark economic growth and draw more industry to the region. By moving from a smaller, domestic airport to one fit for wide-body international jets, VSS Airport could become a key part of Odisha’s transportation future.