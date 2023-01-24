Vintage cars of Keonjhar king to roll on road in Odisha! Watch

Keonjhar: More than hundred vehicles including vintage classic cars and bikes of Keonjhar King are getting a facelift these days after permission was granted recently on rolling of vintage cars on road in Odisha. The 1939 Ujjali car, GPW jeep of 1942 and Morris Minor of 1953 are the top attractions among the vehicles of the king here. Now, these vintage and classic cars are likely to roll on the road. The residents of the district have overjoyed with this development.

There are many Vintage and classic vehicles in the palace of the Keonjhar king. The old vehicles are getting renovation these days. The king’s list of vehicles includes jeeps, and bikes including a 1939 Ujjali car, a 1942 Ford GPW, a 1953 Morris Minor, Dodge, Plymouth, Ambassador, Standard Herald, Chevrolet, Austin, a 1960 Jawa, Royal Enfield, Norton, and Yamaha RD 350.

The King Dhananjay Narayana Bhanjadeo is himself looking after the renovation work of these vehicles. It has been hoped that all these vehicles will roll on the road.

After Odisha government brought a new registration policy for registration of vintage cars recently the King had started to gather his vintage cars. He has spent a lot of money to renovate. Now, as per the news govt rules, NOC of these vehicles can be issued and can be registered if the vintage vehicle fulfils the criteria mentioned. Even the vehicles can be rolled on the road. Of course not for regular/commercial purposes but a vintage motor vehicle is allowed to run on roads only for display, technical research or taking part in a vintage car rally, refuelling and maintenance, exhibitions, vintage rallies, and to and fro to such exhibition or car rally. Hence people in the district have conveyed their happiness over it.