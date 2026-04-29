Viksit Odisha 2036: High-Level Meeting Outlines New Integrated Planning Framework

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To steer Odisha’s long-term growth, leaders sat down for a key consultative meeting in Bhubaneswar. O.P. Agarwal from the Committee on Administrative and Governance Reforms took part, while Smt. Usha Padhee—Additional Chief Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department and Chairperson of IDCO—headed the session. Senior officials along with other key figures gathered to sync up their departments with the goals of “Viksit Odisha 2036”.

The discussions centered on moving away from conventional, siloed planning toward a more dynamic, “future-ready” model. The new direction stands on three main pillars: bringing departments together, using data to drive decisions, and keeping institutions in sync. The group stressed how important it is to approach state development holistically, blending economic, spatial, and administrative planning so growth actually reaches everyone and lasts.

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One key subject was making land-use planning clearer and mapping out the state’s strategic economic drivers. By pinpointing what really pushes Odisha forward, the government hopes to ramp up progress and break through obstacles. The group was in agreement that strong governance reforms—especially those that simplify administrative processes and help departments work together—are vital if they want to see real change by 2036.

They also talked about the need to build up skills and create flexible, responsive governance systems. Apparently, planning for the future only works if the administration can respond to global shifts and local problems alike. Strengthening institutions comes across as the main engine powering Odisha’s transformation.

Before wrapping up, everyone committed to fortifying institutional structures and aligning department targets with the bigger “Viksit Odisha 2036” vision.