Vedanta and Tata 1mg Launch 24/7 Telemedicine Unit in Odisha’s Lanjigarh

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Odisha’s Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mukesh Mahaling, virtually inaugurated a 24×7 telemedicine facility at Lanjigarh in the Kalahandi district. Developed by Vedanta Aluminium in partnership with Tata 1mg, this first-of-its-kind initiative is designed to bridge the healthcare gap in remote tribal and rural areas. By leveraging digital technology, the unit aims to bring specialist medical expertise directly to the doorsteps of underserved communities, significantly reducing the need for residents to undertake long-distance travel for basic and advanced medical guidance.

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The facility operates through a dedicated telemedicine room established at the Vedanta Lanjigarh Hospital, which facilitates assisted consultations for patients. Through the Tata 1mg application, beneficiaries gain free access to audio and video consultations with a panel of nearly 30 specialists and super-specialists. This infrastructure ensures that even the most remote residents can receive professional clinical advice and diagnosis without the logistical hurdles typically associated with rural healthcare.

The impact of the project is projected to be substantial, with the capacity to benefit over 70,000 people across approximately 70 remote villages in Kalahandi and neighboring regions. Even at its launch stage, the service has already been utilized by more than 200 beneficiaries. Minister Mukesh Mahaling emphasized that this facility is a meaningful step toward ensuring that timely medical intervention is available where it can make the most difference, particularly in areas previously disconnected from mainstream medical networks.