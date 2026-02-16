Vedanta Aluminium raises Jharsuguda billet capacity to 830,000 tonnes, strengthening Odisha’s position in global aluminium manufacturing

Advertisement

Vedanta Aluminium has increased its billet production capacity at its Jharsuguda plant in Odisha to 830,000 tonnes per year, reinforcing the state’s position as a major aluminium manufacturing hub and supporting growing demand from downstream industries. The expansion is expected to strengthen supply capabilities and enhance India’s competitiveness in global aluminium markets.

The capacity increase comes after the company added 250,000 tonnes of new billet production capacity to its existing 580,000 tonnes, significantly expanding output at one of the country’s largest aluminium facilities. With this expansion, the Jharsuguda plant is now among the largest billet manufacturing operations globally.

Aluminium billets are key semi-finished products used in extrusion processes to manufacture precision-engineered components for industries such as infrastructure, transportation, renewable energy, electrical systems, consumer goods, and packaging. The expanded capacity will help meet rising demand from these sectors, which are seeing increased growth driven by infrastructure development and industrial expansion.

Vedanta Aluminium said the expansion strengthens its portfolio of value-added products and enhances its ability to serve domestic and international customers. The company currently supplies more than half of India’s domestic billet demand and exports to customers in over 60 countries, highlighting its strong position in global supply chains.

The Jharsuguda facility is equipped with advanced casting and processing technologies and has also added a new Primary Foundry Alloy production facility, further expanding its production capabilities. These developments are expected to improve product quality and operational efficiency while supporting growth in specialised aluminium products.

The capacity expansion aligns with Vedanta Aluminium’s strategy to increase value-added aluminium production and support industrial growth in India. The expansion is also expected to strengthen Odisha’s industrial ecosystem by supporting downstream manufacturing, attracting investment, and creating indirect employment opportunities linked to aluminium processing and supply chains.