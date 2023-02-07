Valentines week celebration kicks off with Rose Day

New Delhi: As the world is celebrating Rose Day on Tuesday, Twitterati has set the trending high with some rib-tickling posts for the day.

Rose day, which marks the beginning of Valentine’s Week, is celebrated on February 7.

To begin with the first day of the week, a day when lovers greet each other with a red rose, so basically, it’s a preparation for a proposal, which is right the next day.

The week starts on February 7 and ends on February 14. It is with Rose Day followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day, and ends with Valentine’s Day.

A user wrote, “Happy Rose Day (To Couples)…Happy Rose Jaisa Day (To All The Singles) #RoseDay”

Another wrote, “Plant a Rose sapling today; look after it and in some months you would have a Rose everyday #RoseDay…Stay happy and rejuvenated.”

A post read, “Happy Rose Day to all ppl who celebrate it…May your love continue to flourish and grow stronger with each passing day :)”

“May singlehood escape you this Valentine’s. Give your crush a rose and make them feel special!” read another post.