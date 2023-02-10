New Delhi: Even though we celebrate love every day, making one-day extra special for your loved ones is not a bad idea. With a busy schedule amid work and family responsibilities, it is hard to appreciate your partner’s care and efforts for you every day. So make this Valentine’s Day extra special by being especially loving and appreciative of your loved ones. And, as the adage goes, coffee speaks for itself, it’s time to adapt it to your preferred method of communication with some seriously delicious coffee recipes chosen just for you.

From Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India, here are some Valentine’s Day coffee recipes that are incredibly romantic, fun, and easy to make.

This Valentine’s Day, prepare a special cup of coffee for your loved ones using these recipes:

BLACK FOREST COFFEE

If you love Black Forest cake, I’m sure you will love this coffee with whipped cream, chocolate, and yes cherries. Makes it a perfect Valentine’s Day drink.

Ingredients

A single shot of Espresso or French press coffee

10ml vanilla syrup

3 cherries

Whipped cream

Chocolate shavings

Directions

Brew espresso into a glass cup, stretch it into hot water or make French press coffee.

Mix vanilla syrup with coffee and mix it well.

Top it with whipped cream, garnish with cherries, and enjoy.

RED VELVET LATTE

A real decadent treat to start your Valentine’s day right, the chocolate, strawberry drink is easy to make and combines perfect flavours for love!

Ingredients

A single shot of Espresso or Moka Pot coffee

15ml chocolate sauce

15ml strawberry syrup

150 ml whole milk

Whipped cream for topping

2 fresh strawberries for garnish

Chocolate shavings for garnish

Directions

Freshly brew espresso, add chocolate sauce, and whisk to make it more frothy.

In warm milk add strawberry syrup and make it thick and combine.

In a glass, mug adds espresso and chocolate mix, and top it with milk and strawberry syrup mix.

Garnish with whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and fresh strawberries.

COLDBREW WITH EXTRA LOVE

This Valentine’s day cold brew recipe will be sure to keep you cool while the day heats up.

Ingredients

250ml cold brew

30ml strawberry puree

Chocolate shavings for topping

Whole milk for foam

6-8 ice cubes

2 fresh strawberries

Directions

If you have a cocktail shaker, take cold brew and strawberry puree and shake it well, or just take both in a glass and mix.

Make some cold milk foam to add in to the drink, and top it with ice cubes.

Garnish with chocolate shavings and two fresh strawberries, and enjoy the beautiful-looking cold brew with your loved one.

BERRY VERY MOCHA

It’s like chocolate and berries were meant to be together. This berry mocha coffee drink will remind you of eating one of those chocolate-covered berries.

Ingredients

A single shot of Espresso or Moka Pot coffee

15ml raspberry syrup

15ml chocolate sauce

150 ml whole milk

Whipped cream optional

Directions

In a mug of freshly brewed espresso, mix chocolate sauce.

Steam and froth milk with raspberry syrup and pour it into a mug.

Garnish with whipped cream for a more sweet and creamer option.

(Inputs from IANS)