Uttarakhand’s Triyuginarayan Temple: Witness to Shiva-Parvati’s Timeless Union

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The Triyuginarayan Temple in Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand is famous because it is believed that marriage of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati took place here. Therefore, newlywed couples from far away come to this temple to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati.

Triyuginarayan Temple is a special place where Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati got married. There’s a sacred fire called Akhand Dhuni that’s been burning continuously since their wedding. Devotees add wood to keep it burning and take the ashes as blessings for love and devotion.

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It is believed that many gods attended the wedding, with Lord Brahma as the priest and Lord Vishnu as Mata Parvati’s brother.

Newlyweds visit for blessings. The temple has four holy water tanks – Rudra Kund, Vishnu Kund, Brahma Kund, and Saraswati Kund – believed to cure infertility. People bathe in Saraswati Kund for a happy married life.