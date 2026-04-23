US-Odisha Partnership: New Deals for Green Energy, Semiconductors & Tourism

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On Wednesday, U.S. Consul General Laura Williams sat down with Odisha Deputy Chief Minister K. Singh Deo in Bhubaneswar. The high-level meeting focused on deepening international cooperation across several critical sectors, zooming in on renewable energy, semiconductor manufacturing, and boosting Odisha’s cultural and tourism appeal.

A primary focus of the talks was Odisha’s transition toward sustainable power. Deputy CM Singh Deo shared how the state is ramping up its plans for Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) and pointed out just how much Odisha needs clean, steady energy. To keep the lights on during peak hours, he pushed for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to be part of all future solar projects and upgrades to current grid networks.

Technology was another front and center issue, especially around the state’s ambitions in semiconductor manufacturing. The conversation touched on India’s work with 3D glass-based semiconductor chips—a pretty cutting-edge area. They swapped ideas on making Odisha’s digital infrastructure stronger, from new data centers to laying down miles of underground cables.

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Odisha’s natural resources, especially the rare earth minerals along its coastline, give it some real strategic advantages. Both sides dug into how to improve supply chain and logistics in the maritime sector, hoping to open new doors for the state’s economy.

When it came to building up local businesses, the leaders talked about securing funding for startups that are ready to grow. Consul General Williams gave Odisha credits for its disaster management, praising how quickly the state restores power after big cyclones and its overall efficiency.

Of course, it wasn’t all business. They talked about how important cultural exchange and tourism are, too. Singh Deo highlighted Odisha’s national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, and the state’s support for sporting events. To wrap things up, Williams received a book that captures Odisha’s rich cultural heritage.