Urad Dal for Health: Here are 5 Benefits, Check Out

Black Gram or Urad dal is one of the famous lentils used in the southern part of Asia. It is also famous for Indian cuisine. Urad dal is a portion of healthy food. It is rich in protein, potassium calcium, iron, niacin, Thiamine, and riboflavin.

Urad Dal is also an excellent source of dietary fiber, isoflavones, and vitamin B complex. There are many reasons why Urad dal should be consumed. It can aid in digestion, boost energy, improve skin health, and many others.

Here are the 5 health benefits of including Urad dal in your diet :

1. Improves Digestion

Black gram or Urad dal is a rich source of nutrition such as five both soluble and insoluble. This fiber can help in improving digestion. If you are suffering from stomach constipation, diarrhea, cramps, or bloating and you want to get rid of those problems, include Urad dal in your diet. The report says that Urad dal is also effective in healing piles, colic disorder and is best for good liver stimulants.

2. Protects Heart

Urad dal can protect the heart, as it has some important minerals such as magnesium and potassium. These minerals transport other electrolytes, such as calcium and potassium, into cells inside our body. Urad dal also keeps our cardiorespiratory system healthy by maintaining our cholesterol levels and it can also prevent atherosclerosis.

3. Good for pregnant women

The high amount of iron in Urad dal is best for pregnant women. Iron helps in stimulating the production of RBC ( red blood cells). The RBC is responsible for carrying oxygen to all our body organs. Pregnant women should include Urad dal in their diet . The regular Consuming of Urad dal can increase energy significantly as it replenishes the body’s iron stores.

4. Improves Bone

Having strong bones is very vital, as our bones protect our internal organs and provide support for our muscles. Strong bones can also support our participation in social activities, such as dancing, and sports, including golf and tennis, etc. To improve bones, include Urad dal in your diet. The rich minerals present in Urad dal such as magnesium, iron, potassium, phosphorus, and calcium will play an important role in improving bones.

5. Good For Skin And Hair

Urad dal is a very good option to include in your diet if you wish to have good skin and hair. Urad dal is very rich in minerals and vitamins that help us in any kind of skin irritation. It has natural antiseptic properties that help kill acne which causes bacteria. It will also remove the excess oil from the skin and clear the pores. Urad dal is also useful for hair, as it is rich in minerals and essential fatty acids that help in controlling dry and brittle hair.