Unique Shani Temple in Ganjam’s Digapahandi: How Worship under a Peepal Tree Turned into a Shrine, Watch

Advertisement

Digapahandi: What began as the worship of Lord Shani under a peepal tree has today transformed into a temple attracting devotees from far and wide in Ganjam of Odisha.

Location

Located at Padmanabhapur village under Digapahandi block of Odisha’s Ganjam district, the shrine of Lord Shanishchar is associated with a local story of faith, a divine dream and the discovery of a sacred stone.

There was once no dedicated Shani temple in the village. Devotees would instead worship Lord Shani beneath a peepal tree. Every Saturday, they offered water at the base of the tree and prayed to the deity. According to local belief, such worship helps devotees overcome difficulties associated with the influence of Shani.

A dream that changed everything

The story of the present shrine dates back to 2012. According to villagers, a local resident had a dream in which he was told about a stone associated with Lord Shani lying in a pond at Shiripur village near the Ghodahada Dam.

Following the purported dream, some villagers went to the spot and brought the stone back to Padmanabhapur. It was installed beneath the same peepal tree where Lord Shani had traditionally been worshipped.

Regular worship of the stone subsequently began, and a temple was gradually constructed at the site. As word about the shrine spread, the number of devotees visiting it also increased.

Hundreds of devotees visit every Saturday

Saturday is particularly significant at the temple, with devotees gathering to offer prayers, light lamps and make offerings to Lord Shani.

Around 300 people are provided free prasad every Saturday, according to those associated with the shrine.

Advertisement

The temple follows a regular schedule of rituals beginning in the morning. These include Abakash, Bal Bhog and Aarti, followed by Anna Bhog at noon and sweet offerings in the evening before the deity’s Pahuda.

Even after lighting lamps inside the temple, many devotees continue the old tradition of placing a lamp beneath the peepal tree, preserving the shrine’s connection with its origins.

Devotees arrive with prayers and wishes

The temple has gradually become a destination for devotees from surrounding areas and beyond. Situated along the Digapahandi-Chikiti route, the shrine draws people who stop to offer prayers to Lord Shani.

Devotees make various traditional offerings, including sesame oil and iron nails, and light sesame-oil lamps. Rituals performed at the shrine also include bathing the deity with water and oil and making other customary offerings.

Many devotees believe that prayers and vows made before Lord Shani at the shrine can help fulfil their wishes. While some visit seeking peace, others come with personal prayers and hopes.

What started as simple worship beneath a peepal tree has thus developed into a full-fledged temple closely associated with the faith of the local community.

Every Saturday, the temple premises come alive with glowing lamps and prayers as devotees gather seeking the blessings of Lord Shanishchar.

Report: Rabindranath Dakua, Digapahandi

Watch the video here: