Unique relationship between man and animal witnessed in Odisha’s Kandhamal, watch

Phulbani: Be it animals or humans, everyone always seeks to get a little love. And where a little affection is found, the relationship becomes closer. Such an instance has been witnessed in Phulbani town in Kandhamal district of Odisha.

A 4-year-old stray bull named Kashi use to pay a visit to a particular store regularly. It directly walks near the chair of the owner Umashankar. It then straightens up its head and rests it on the shoulder of the store owner. And in return the owner pets the bull in its neck.

The next scene is the owner feeds the bull a banana. Once all this affair is over the bull then goes straight to the middle portion of the showroom and takes rest there for about an hour.

After about an hour, it gets up, eats a biscuit from the owner’s hand and sets out from there for the market. This is the daily routine of the bull that it follows almost every day.

No matter how many customers there may be in the store, the bull never misses out to enter the shop without hesitation and nobody stops the animal.

And this is going on for the last 4 years. It is said merely 15 days after the birth of Kashi, it started coming to this shop regularly. And from then the bull never stopped coming to Uma’s store. Similarly, owner Uma has never driven the bull away, no matter how crowded his store may be.

Watch the video here: