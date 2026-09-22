Unique Ganesh Visarjan in Ganjam: Women Devotees Bid Adieu to Bappa without DJ, in Peace and Devotion, Watch

Advertisement

Sorada: A unique and inspiring Lord Ganesh Visarjan procession was witnessed in Ganjam district of Odisha recently.

At a time when most cities are marked by loud DJs, bursting of crackers and high-decibel celebrations during Ganesh Visarjan, women devotees of Nuasahi in Sorada town set a remarkable example.

Bidding adieu to Lord Ganesha after eight days of worship, the women carried out the immersion in a divine and peaceful atmosphere amid chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi Aa.” Significantly, there was no DJ sound and no dance by anyone in an inebriated state.

A group of women devotees bid farewell to the Lord with complete peace, discipline and devotion.

According to information, the women of the Sahi, along with artisan Dilu Maharana, made the Ganesh idol themselves out of clay. From colouring and decoration to daily puja, everything was managed by the women.

After eight days of worship, including daily evening aarti and bhoga offerings, the Visarjan procession was taken out with full devotion.

Advertisement

The procession passed through the main lanes of the town. The only sounds that filled the air were chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi Aa” and devotional songs as women walked peacefully to immerse the idol.

One woman devotee said, “We made our Bappa with our own hands from clay. We worshipped him for eight days. We are very happy, but we are also very sad today during Visarjan. Bidding him farewell peacefully gives us immense satisfaction.”

Locals said this Visarjan was completely different from others. While elsewhere youth dance to DJ beats, this peaceful and disciplined procession by women caught everyone’s attention. The clay idol was immersed back into the earth, giving a beautiful message of eco-friendly celebration and true devotion.

Watch the video here: