Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches ₹280 Crore Development Projects in Deogarh, Odisha

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Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan spearheaded a major infrastructure drive in Odisha’s Deogarh district, rolling out 124 development projects worth about ₹280 crore. The event took place at Bada Bagicha, chaired by District Collector Kabindra Kumar Sahoo. Pradhan used the occasion to Inaugurate 63 projects valued at ₹130.79 crore and laid foundation stones for another 61 projects that total ₹147.70 crore. These initiatives, spanning 15 government departments, focus on boosting education, healthcare, irrigation, and rural infrastructure—basically, giving new life to the region’s economy and social systems.

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A significant event was the inauguration of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Deogarh’s permanent campus. Built at a cost of ₹31.40 crore, the new campus stretches across 9.22 acres and houses 45 rooms, including 24 smart classrooms, three modern science labs, and two computer labs. It took over two years to complete—from its foundation in January 2022 to opening now—and it’s ready to serve more than 1,000 students with quality education. Pradhan also inaugurated an Integrated Urban Hostel at Deogarh College, aimed at making higher education more accessible for SC, ST, and OBC students.

Beyond the new buildings, Pradhan made it clear that social welfare and economic upliftment matter just as much. The visit brought benefits to nearly a lakh families in the district, with Pradhan handing out more than ₹37 lakh through government schemes that cover everything from marriage and education aid to social security grants. He laid out a roadmap for Deogarh, putting agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, and fisheries at the forefront, along with smarter use of forest resources. He was joined by Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik and Deogarh MLA Romancha Ranjan Biswal. Together, they stressed the “double-engine” government’s drive to turn Deogarh into a growth center. The event wrapped up with a call for public input, making sure the new infrastructure leaves a real and lasting mark on Deogarh’s people.