Unconventional tradition in Odisha: Goddess marries human king

Aul: Drums beat, fireworks light up the sky and a grand procession moves through the village streets. Crowds line the roads to watch the groom arrive. This might look like a typical wedding, but this celebration is actually a unique ritual where a goddess marries a human king.

In Bajarpur village of Kendrapara district, the wedding of the presiding deity, Goddess Basulai, is celebrated with the legendary Potter King Bali of Righagarh village. This event serves as a rare example of a human-deity marriage tradition.

While it sounds surreal, this goddess-human wedding is an ancient ritual. This age-old tradition is observed in Bajarpur village near Rajkanika. People gather in thousands to revel in this remarkable event.

According to the legends, Bajarpur village organises the wedding ceremony of Goddess Basulai since generations on Agni Utsav Poornima every year. The modern-day descendants of the Potter King Bali carry the idols of Bali and his brother Basuli, and travel to Bajarpur in a grand procession with music and fireworks.

Upon their arrival, the groom’s party is welcomed by the bride’s side. In a touching display of devotion, the temple priest acts as the father of Goddess Basulai and performs the Kanyadan (the ritual of giving away the bride).

The wedding sparks a seven-day-long festival involving people from 22 local mouzas. Residents believe this unique tradition strengthens brotherhood and social bonds among the villages. Huge crowds gathered this year to witness the unusual union.