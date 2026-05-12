UN Resident Coordinator Stefan Priesner Visits Odisha: Scaling SDGs through Community-Led Innovation

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Stefan Priesner, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, recently made his first official field visit. He traveled across Odisha and Gujarat, diving deep into community-led projects and meeting with key partners. The trip wrapped up in Gujarat, where he focused on gender equality and informal economy cooperatives—attending a workshop on SDG 5 at IIM Ahmedabad and meeting members of the Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA). But most of his journey centered on Odisha, where he explored how communities are shaping their own development.

In Odisha, Priesner travelled through Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Konark, checking out initiatives supported by a team of UN agencies like UNICEF, UNFPA, WFP, UNDP, WHO, and UN-Habitat. One standout moment was at an Anganwadi Centre in Chandanpur village in Puri district, where he met members of ADVIKA—a platform for adolescent girls and boys supported by UNICEF and UNFPA. ADVIKA is really at the heart of efforts to end child marriage, keeping girls in school and opening up opportunities for youth to grow socially and economically.

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Priesner also sat down with Odisha’s Deputy Chief Ministers and senior state officials, tackling big topics like agriculture, tribal development, and social protection. There was a roundtable on the unique challenges tribal communities face, plus sessions with youth climate leaders who showed off local innovations in environmental action. He looked over the state’s work on food security too, visiting a World Food Programme-supported grain bank that uses digital tools to make food distribution smoother.

Another big theme in Odisha was urban resilience and the care economy. In Bhubaneswar, Priesner stopped by the Smart City Integrated Command and Control Centre to see how digital public systems and urban governance are evolving. He reviewed programs helping working mothers, including childcare and maternal health services. Throughout the technical tours, he got to experience Odisha’s cultural spirit at the Konark Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the Kala Bhoomi crafts museum.