Two girls turn orphan in Odisha’s Subarnapur district: Watch

Sonepur: Two minor girls from Subarnapur district of Odisha have become orphan as their mother passed away recently. Eight years ago their father had died. The two girls are studying. However, after death of their mother, who was running the family after their father’s death, the two sisters have completely helpless. They do not have any relative who will take care of them. Even it will be tough for them now to arrange two times’ meal in a day. Our Subarnapur reporter Seshadev Barik comes up with this report.

Identified as Paramita Podh and Asmita Podh, the two sisters have been living in Sana Phabsi village under Hardokhol panchayat in Sonepur block of Subarnapur district since long. While they were living with their parents eight years ago their father Jaladhar Podh passed away.

After death of their father, the sisters’ mother Basanti Podh was working and arranging the livelihood for the family. However, recently their mother also passed away.

After death of their mother, the two sisters have become completely orphan. They do not have any other relatives who will take care of them. The neighbours, villagers and people of their community have taken charge of completing the final rites of the lady. Yet, after two three days the two sisters will not have any source of income. The two sisters are trying to get over from the grief of their mother’s death. They are trying to console each other. Yet, actually both of them do not have any solid point to convince each other that they should not worry.

The villagers of San Phabsi village has sought help for the two sisters. It would be great if the two helpless sisters would be provided with some government aid. Also, if anyone wants to help them out, send monetary help, the bank details of one of the sisters has been provided here.