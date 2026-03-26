Tripura Signs MoU with Odisha World Skill Center for Beauty & Wellness Training

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Tripura just teamed up with the World Skill Center in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, to transform state’s skill development sector. They’ve signed an MoU to set up a Beauty and Wellness Training Centre at the Women’s ITI in Indranagar, Agartala. The idea is to take the skill development playbook that’s worked well in Odisha and use it to give young people in Tripura the kind of job-ready skills employers actually want.

Here’s how it works: The World Skill Center, backed by the Asian Development Bank and Odisha’s government, will guide things as Tripura’s technical partner. They’ll help design the curriculum, train the trainers, and make sure teaching follows international standards. And since beauty and wellness is booming, the goal is to get female students certified at a high level, so they’re employable—both in India and abroad.

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At the MoU signing, senior officials from both states showed up and called the partnership a milestone for the region. People from Tripura’s Directorate of Industries and Commerce said this fits into a bigger push to turn Tripura into a real hub for skilled workers. By using a “Train the Trainer” approach, they’re making sure that, once things get rolling, local instructors are able to maintain high standards without ongoing outside help.

This center aims to close the gap between what schools have been teaching and what the job market actually wants—especially for women in the Northeast. With top-notch infrastructure and world-class training, Tripura hopes to spark more entrepreneurship and help its youth stand on their own feet. If this works out, expect to see more deals like this in other technical fields, tightening the bond between Tripura and Odisha and opening new doors for everyone involved.