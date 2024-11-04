Traditional Indigenous treatment with banana in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj, watch

Udala: Banana is a nutritious fruit which is also used in traditional medicine. A former sarpanch from Mayurbhanj district of Odisha is in discussion these days for his unique treatment using banana. Many people have opined that they have got benefit of this treatment and have recovered from a few diseases.

Meet Raghu Singh of JS Jamudiha village in Kaptipada Block of Mayurbhanj District. He is well known as a physician who has earned fame for treating with banana in a traditional Indigenous style.

Born in a tribal family, Raghu is a simple man. He was sarpanch for three times. Now his wife is shouldering the responsibility of the Sarpanch. Hundreds of patients are coming for treatment to Raghu every day. And thus his treatment has become very popular in the region.

Raghu has been treating people since he was the Sarpanch. He is continuing the indigenous treatment with banana. He said that he will try to dedicate this treatment to the people.

Raghu’s predecessors were doing this treatment. Then, people did not know this treatment. He has acquired medical knowledge from his father and grandfather. Using his traditional knowledge now he is doing treatment that costs very less.

People say that they recover very quickly due to his treatment. It has been observed that a few patients who did not get well in the hospitals of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar also approached this man and recovered.

Once upon a time he used to serve people as a sarpanch but now is able to save people from diseases with his unique banana treatment. In particular, cold, broken legs and paralysis are treated with banana at this clinic.

Meanwhile here are a few tips about traditional remedies with banana:

Diarrhea: Ripe banana paste with honey and yogurt helps soothe diarrhea.

Dysentery: Cooked banana flower with turmeric and ginger aids in recovery.

Menstrual Cramps: Banana flower cooked with turmeric and ginger eases menstrual pain.

Anemia: Ripe banana with honey and milk boosts iron levels.

Ulcers: Banana stem juice helps heal stomach ulcers.

