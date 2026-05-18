TPCODL Hosts Vendor Meet to Boost Rooftop Solar Implementation in Odisha

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TPCODL (TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited) held a vendor meet under the Central Government’s “PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.” The main goal was to strengthen coordination with their approved vendors and speed up the rollout of rooftop solar (RTS) systems in their service areas. This effort lines up with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s nationwide push, as the government has officially named May 2026 the “Month of Solar,” an initiative to raise awareness about clean energy and ramp up rooftop solar installations.

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About 250 vendors from across the region joined the event. The group went over current strategies and talked through ways to improve operations. TPCODL also walked everyone through some process changes designed to smooth out implementation and boost efficiency. They pressed vendors to keep service quality high and stick to deadlines, so customers have a hassle-free experience from day one. On top of this vendor session, TPCODL is running several campaigns to spread the word and reach out to more people in Central Odisha, making sure the “Month of Solar” campaign hits home.

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is already making waves in TPCODL’s service network. Over 30,000 consumers have signed up for the benefits so far. Households that switched to rooftop solar now enjoy affordable power and much lower electricity bills. In fact, lots of families see their bills drop to almost nothing.