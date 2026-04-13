TPCODL Commissions ₹19 Crore Nageswar Tangi Substation to Boost Power in Old Bhubaneswar

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On Sunday, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) commissioned the Nageswar Tangi primary substation (PSS), giving Bhubaneswar’s power network a serious upgrade. Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi did the honors at the inauguration, marking the finish line for a key part of Phase IV of the Odisha Distribution System Strengthening Project (ODSSP). The facility was established to fulfill a long-standing demand for stable energy from the residents of Old Town and its surrounding localities.

Looking at the tech details, this thing is built longevity and resilience. TPCODL put in around ₹19 crore to set up the substation, which runs on a 2×8 MVA, 33/11 kV capacity system. To ensure a consistent power flow they connected it to the Badagada PSS using a dedicated 33 kV underground cable. Plus, the substation runs five 11 kV outgoing feeders, each set up to reduce outages and keep the power balanced throughout the grid.

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For the people living in neighborhoods like Gautam Nagar, Lewis Road, Nageswar Tangi, Gouri Nagar, Rath Road, and Rameswarpatna—benefiting over 6,500 consumers. More than just homes, though, the project brings steady electricity to some of Bhubaneswar’s most treasured temples. From Lingaraj and Mausima to Kedar Gouri, crowds of visitors and devotees can count on uninterrupted power, making their experiences better and their celebrations brighter.

TPCODL CEO Arvind Singh summed it up simply: this is just one part of their bigger goal to modernize the grid across central Odisha. By focusing on efficiency and customer satisfaction, the utility provider aims to create a more dependable energy landscape for both the heritage zones and the expanding urban pockets of the city.