Touch Baba Bubu Dehuri in Odisha’s Angul claims he cures disease with touch, watch

Angul: Touch Baba Bubu Dehuri claims that he can cure people from any disease merely by touching them. Reportedly, he is running a camp these days in the Baliamba village under Handapa Police limits of Angul district in Odisha. And hundreds of people are flocking to this place to get cured with the touch of the Baba.

In this modern age, it seems very much irrational when someone claims that he can cure diseases merely by touching. Reportedly, the Baba is not only touching people, but sometimes he is putting physical pressure to the patients to cure the disease. He is also touching and treating women.

In this modern age, when modern machines, equipments, theories and concepts have been developed to understand the disease of a patient, so that accordingly treatment and medication can be given, it seems much irrational when we hear that someone just heals with his touch. And still we are coming across result of studies where new findings are coming. These studies are based on professional observation of multiple patients for long duration after which only the researchers’ team comes up with a finding. It seems unrealistic when someone who lacks even the knowledge of human anatomy, can cure patients from deadly diseases.

Reportedly, the Baba claims that he can also cure people from diseases related to heart, kidney, brain, spleen etc. It has been claimed that the touch Baba is blessed for which he can do such miracle.

It has been reported that the Baba is twisting bodies of children, kicking on the back of old people and waving hands on women to cure them. He is reportedly adopting sorcery to cure, however it has been showed as a divine activity. And the man is reportedly earning good out of these treatment.