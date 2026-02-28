Total Lunar Eclipse on March 3: people to witness final phase at Moonrise

Advertisement

New Delhi: The country is set to witness the concluding phase of a total lunar eclipse on Tuesday, March 3, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The celestial event will occur on 12 Phalguna, 1947 Saka Era, and will be visible from most parts of India, except certain areas in the extreme western region of the country.

According to IMD, the eclipse will begin at 3:20 PM IST and conclude at 6:48 PM IST. The totality phase when the entire Moon passes into the Earth’s umbra shadow will start at 4:34 PM IST and end at 5:33 PM IST. The magnitude of the eclipse has been recorded at 1.155.

What will happen on March 3rd

Earth will be in between the Moon and the Sun resulting to which the Earth’s shadow will fall on Moon. As the Moon will arrive into the Earth’s deep shadow this alignment will cause the total lunar eclipse. As this happens the Moon looks red which is why it is called ‘Blood Moon’.

While most parts of India will only witness the concluding phase at moon rise, as the Moon rises later in the evening in India. However, regions in the Northeast and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will also be able to observe the end of the totality phase.

Apart from India, the eclipse will be visible across eastern Asia, Australia, the Pacific Ocean region, and the Americas.

The last lunar eclipse visible from India occurred on September 7-8, 2025, which was also a total lunar eclipse. The next lunar eclipse visible from India will be a partial one on July 6, 2028 according to the sources.