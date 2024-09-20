Tomato with pattern of Lord Jagannath face spotted in Cuttack, watch

Cuttack: A tomato with pattern of Lord Jagannath face was spotted in Cuttack of Odisha on Friday. The incident took place in Gopalpur of Cuttack.

As per reports, a tomato with the pattern of Lord Jagannath was first spotted by a youth named Puthul Bhattacharya in Gopalpur. Reportedly, he was going to make

PuGod in faith. Lord Jagannath in wild vegetables. Lord Jagannath’s round eyes in wild green beans. It is as if the Nath of the world, Jagannath, is appearing in the forest.

Such a scene was seen in Puthul Bhattacharya’s house in Gopalpur, Cuttack. Yesterday Puthul took out a few tomatoes to make chili paneer. However, he saw the pattern of face of Lord Jagannath in one of the tomatoes.

Soon, he called other family members to witness the spiritual mystery. The entire family then gathered at the puja room.

Now, a spiritual atmosphere has prevailed at the house. The neighbours also joined them in the worship.

Watch the video here: