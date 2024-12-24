Together in life, together in death: Heartbroken wife dies hearing of hubby’s demise, cremated side by side in Cuttack dist, watch

Mahanga: In a great instance of love between the wife and her husband, a woman died after hearing about the death of her husband. Later, both of them were cremated side by side in a crematorium. The incident took place in Maheshpur in Mahanga area of Cuttack district in Odisha.

As per reports, the mortal remains of poet Prashant Biswal and his lover-turned-wife Jharana Biswal were cremated side by side today at a crematorium.

A professor in the English department, Biswal was Master of both Odia and English literature.

He was admitted to the hospital following complain of brain stroke. Yet, he could not recover and succumbed to the ailment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday morning.

When the mortal remains of this renowned writer was being consigned to the funeral pyre at the crematorium, his wife Jharana Biswal suffered a heart attack and she later passed away. It seems, she could not accept her husband’s death.

Family and relatives performed the cremation of both of them side by side in the same crematorium.

Prashant and Jharana, who were connoisseurs of poetry, short stories, essays, translations, and literary reviews, were friends, wife-husband and lovers.

A pal of gloom descended in the whole area with the sad demise of the litterateur couple.

Watch the video here: