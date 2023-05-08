This Odisha teacher has established more than 1 thousand statues of legends, watch

Jajpur: A retired teacher from Odisha’s Puri district has garnered appreciation for his noble effort of establishing statues of legends in Schools, Colleges, hospitals and other institutions. Importantly, he has so far established more than a thousand numbers of statues of legends of Odisha in about 200 places.

Meet Radhakanta Das, a retired teacher from Puri district who has taken it as a mission to establish statues of legends in different institutions. He is of the view that this will provide value education to the students of the schools where the statutes will be established. Besides, everybody will also know about the great works of these great men. Also, their philosophy and ideal will inspire pupils, he also said.

In this context, recently Das established statues of 4 legends of Odisha in the premises of the Odanga Government High School under the Barabati block of Rasulpur in Jajpur district. The statues of Utkalamani Gopabandhu Das, Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Byasakabi Fakir Mohan Senapati were established. Addressing the gathering on this occasion he narrated the great contribution of these legends to the society as well as to the country.

After taking retirement from the teacher job Das formed ‘Utkal Swabhiman Mancha’ and with the help of this organisation established statues of legends in Schools, Colleges, Clubs and hospitals. And for this noble effort, he has earned appreciation from different sections of people.