This Odisha man works on conservation of nature and propagation of culture

Odisha is full of natural resources and its proper utilization will propel economic development. Besides, education and communication are the two major factors which can make the State of Odisha rich. This is what a young man from Keonjhar district of Odisha has to say. Meet Trilochan Sahoo, a passionate poet and a short film as well as documentary maker who has a number of works on conservation of nature and propagation of culture. Himanshu Guru from Kalinga TV Digital had a tête-à-tête with Sahoo. Excerpts:

Trilochan is the Topper in Bachelor of Arts in Economics from North Orissa University, Odisha in the year 2010. When asked what can make Odisha richer, the meritorious economic student said, “Education and Communication are two major factors that can surely contribute towards economic growth of a region. And since Odisha is affluent with natural resources the task becomes even easier.”

Sahoo has been working for conservation of nature since long. And thus by dint of his feats in this sector he has been bestowed with the prestigious ‘Prakruti Bandhu’ award.

Born to Pratima and Purna Chandra Sahoo from Fakirpur village under Anandapur Sub Division of Keonjhar district Trilochan is the first generation activist in the family who works towards conservation of nature. His mother is a homemaker and father is a farmer. He got married last year. His younger brother Manoj is a student.

Hailing from a farmer’s family he has spent a lot of time with plants and trees. And thus he has a great inclination towards nature

Trilochan has completed his Master of Finance & Control (MFC) from Utkal University, Odisha and then he completed Post Graduation in Economics. These days Sahoo is pursuing research in social sector development in India.

Moreover, he has been publishing a Research Journal titled “Next India Journal of Social Science”. This has been registered with RNI, Govt of India. The maiden issue of the said Journal had been inaugurated by the Governor of Odisha.

Trilochan Sahoo is a successful short film maker who has many awarded works to his credit. Besides, his films and documentaries have been screened in prestigious Fests. Importantly, his reel works mostly dwells upon social issues.

His short films are available online in the Kalinga Film Production YouTube Channel. His major films are Save Electricity, Helmet, Last Phone Call of Mother, Fakirpur Ama Sanskruti Ama Parampara, Gadachandi, Chakratirtha, Lift, Swachha Bharata, Nilarakta, Mati Luha, Paribarttana, Life in lock Down, Jari, Driver, Chitra Kagaja, Mun Bi Vote Debi, Barddi, Mo Triranga, Basin, Rakta Jhoti and Avagini.

Sahoo’s short Film “Nila Rakta” was screened at the Utkal Short Film Festival, Bhubnaeswar 2020 and it also received an award. His another Documentary Film “Mati Luha” had found place in the Showcase 2020 News7 Short Film Contest while another documentary ‘Chitra Kagaja’ was awarded in the Riya Showcase 2021 News7 film contest. His film “Helmet” was screened at the CLUBBY- Online Mini movie Festival 2019, Goa.

Multitalented Trilochan is also a poet. He got published for the first time when his maiden poetry ‘Prema’ got published in the popular ‘Kayakalpa’ magazine, Cuttack in 2006. He had garnered basketful of admiration for this poetry. Since then many of his articles, stories and poems have been published in different newspapers, Journals and magazines in Odisha. Besides, Sahoo has contributed several times for Saswata, the college magazine of Anandapur College. He had initially contributed to this magazine when he was a student of this college.

Asked about his love for poems Trilochan said, “He mostly loves to write on romanticism, nature and social issues.”

Sahoo has also posted videos in YouTube under the title ‘Katha Kuhuka’ where he posts interviews and documentaries on prominent personalities. Among others, this channel includes the interview of puppeteer and a specialist on Rod Puppetry Padma Shri Maguni Kuanr.

For his precious contribution towards conservation of nature and propagation of culture Sahoo has been bestowed with a number of awards and honours. He got the Prakruti Bandhu Award 2021 from the Department of Forest and Environment, Govt. of Odisha.

Besides, he has received ‘Saheswara Sanmana’ from Pen In Books Publication, Bhubaneswar in 2018 for his poems on the eve of Young Author Award Ceremony organized at Jaydev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar Odisha.

Sahoo has also received the ‘Youth Utkal’ Award from Event Publication, Bhubaneswar in 2019 for story writing.

Also, he has been felicitated with the ‘Udayaraag Sanmana’ from Time Pass Publication Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019 for Story Writing. The award was handed over in a glittering event organised at the Odishi Research Centre, Bhubaneswar.

He has also been awarded at the Utkal Short Film Festival organized in Bhubaneswar in the year 2020.

Trilochan Sahoo has represented Odisha in a number of National level seminars and symposiums. He participated in the “Eastern Regional Young Writers Meet” at Southfield College, Darjeeling, Kolkata organized by “Kendra Sahitya Akademi”, Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India in 2022. He has also represented Odisha in “International Literature Festival 2022” at Kolkata jointly Organized by Ministry of Education & Ministry of Culture , Govt. of India and Sunday Times Kolkata in 2022.

He has presented Seminar Talk on ‘Population and Development of Indian Economy’ in 2018, organized by L. N. Degree College, Pipilia, Keonjhar, Odisha. He has also participated at the National level Seminar on District Mineral Foundation (Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY) in 2018 at Mayfair Convention Hall, Bhubaeswar organized by The Mother Earth Bhumi. Besides, he also participated at the 51st Annual Conference of Orissa Economic Association in 2019 at Kendrapara Autonomous College, Kendrapara Conducted by Orissa Economics Association.