This Kandhamal man is self-sufficient despite losing leg, becomes inspiration for others

Life is full of ups and downs. Yet, there are some people who come out victorious from any situation and become inspiration for others.

Meet Rajkishore Digal from Kandhamal district of Odisha who lost one of his legs in an accident a few years back. However, he later made up his mind and became self-sufficient. Even he has provided employment to others. And thus he has become inspiration for others.

Rajkishore is from the Barasahi of Dangedikia village in Rathanga Panchayat under Phiringia Block of Kandhamal district. He has an aim to make other physically challenged people of the district self-sufficient.

Rajkishore, who is fondly called as Raju bhai by others in the area had lost his leg after coming in contact with a 33 KV live electric wire a few years back. Yet, he did not lose heart. He worked hard to make him self-sufficient. He has proved that a physically challenged person can also work hard and lead life like a normal man. And accordingly he has become inspiration for many. He has not only become a successful farmer but has also become an inspiration for others.

On April 17.2017 Rajkishore had gone to his uncle’s house in Kasinipadar village to watch Volleyball match when he stepped onto a 33 KV live electric wire that had been somehow spread on the ground. Accordingly he sustained critical injury and became unconscious. As his treatment could not become successful in the nearby hospitals he was admitted at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Rajkishore had lost consciousness for about 3 days. And later, after getting sense, he found that one of his legs had been imputed by the doctors for his safety.

Rajkishore was disheartened. He was shocked and became extremely sad. He burst into tears. Yet, he gradually made up mind to lead a self-sufficient life despite this huge tragedy in his life because he did not want to be a burden for the family.

Since then he tried his best and finally became successful to become an inspiration for others. He went to the paddy field and worked like a normal man. Even he opened up a small gas agency.

Today Rajkishore is an established man of his area. However, he has a small hut like house. In one side of the house is the gas cylinder store and in the other side is the kitchen. He lives along with his wife Prabhati and his four year old son.

Besides his own family, Rajkishore also takes care of his younger brother, mother, father and sisters. He is the only earning member of the family. With his income, he runs the family and also helps out poor people in distress. Moreover, it is Rajkishore who is approached by the villagers to settle down disputes in the village.

After going through all the activities like a social worker, former Kandhamal Collector Brunda D had suggested him to become the president of the Kandhamal Chapter of the Odisha Vikalang Mancha. Later he also became the president. And since then he has been doing social work.

Rajkishore does not have farm land of his own. However, he has taken four acres of land on lease and farming it. Along with paddy, he also harvests vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, potato, tomato and brinjal. He has adopted farming and also employed a few others. In the evening he runs his gas business. He himself loads the gas cylinder on his cycle and delivers it at the houses of the customers.

And in lieu of all this Rajkishore has become an inspiration for others.