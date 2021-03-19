This Is The Costliest Honey In The World !

Honey is a natural food and has been used as a sweetener for centuries. It is of various uses, starting from curing diseases to being used as a cosmetic. Honey is also used as medicine and religious rituals.

Honey is easily available in the market for less than Rs 1000. But, have you ever heard of the costliest honey ‘Elvish’ that costs around Rs 8.5 lakh in Indian rupees.

Century Honey, a Turkish honey company has made it to the Guinness Book of World for its heavy price. The honey is said to be extracted from a cave about 2,500 meters above sea level. It is very dark and has a unique taste and does not look like ordinary honey. In addition, the honey is high in magnesium, potassium, flavonoids and antioxidants.

This honey, sold by Century, is extracted only once a year. After extracting honey from there, the Turkish scientific team checks its quality and send to the market after various verification processes.

With its heavy price, only the rich can afford it.